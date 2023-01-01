WHAT

The Twitter Files: The Lost Chapters
The Twitter Files exposed Orwellian levels of control at Twitter, but some things were left out.
  
Dr RollerGator PhD

October 2022

Paul Pelosi, David DePape, and intentional deception by NBC's Ben Collins
While a story with many strange details unfolds, NBC's Ben Collins fills the information gap with lies.
  
Dr RollerGator PhD
Stochastic Terrorism - A game of rhetorical asymmetry
The history and function of the increasingly common phrase explained
  
Dr RollerGator PhD

August 2022

Sam Harris and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
Just like Trump, Sam Harris wants to be taken seriously, but not literally.
  
Dr RollerGator PhD
July 2022

Did a 10 year old rape victim from Ohio get denied an abortion? Part 4
Gerson Fuentes pleads not guilty, but additional information indicates the burden of proof beyond reasonable doubt may be a relatively easy one to meet
  
Dr RollerGator PhD
Did a 10 year old rape victim from Ohio get denied an abortion? Part 3
'Gerson Fuentes' has been officially indicted - plus additional updates
  
Dr RollerGator PhD
Ohio Attorney General press release on abortion laws in the State
Yesterday (Sunday, July 17th), Ohio Attorney General Yost issued a press release clarifying the law.
  
Dr RollerGator PhD
Did a 10 year old rape victim from Ohio get denied an abortion? Part 2
An arrest has been made, but the story gets even more complicated.
  
Dr RollerGator PhD
Did a 10 year old rape victim from Ohio get denied an abortion?
A viral story sourced to an Indiana pro-choice activist references a law that does not exist.
  
Dr RollerGator PhD

October 2021

NIH, Wuhan, Gain-of-Function funding
In case you missed it
  
Dr RollerGator PhD
UK Surveillance Data - A First Look
Recent data from the UK shows the oldest populations stand to receive the most visible benefits from COVID-19 vaccination. By far.
  
Dr RollerGator PhD
September 2021

