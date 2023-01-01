WHAT
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Twitter Files: The Lost Chapters
The Twitter Files exposed Orwellian levels of control at Twitter, but some things were left out.
Jan 1, 2023
•
Dr RollerGator PhD
75
Share this post
The Twitter Files: The Lost Chapters
drrollergator.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
October 2022
Paul Pelosi, David DePape, and intentional deception by NBC's Ben Collins
While a story with many strange details unfolds, NBC's Ben Collins fills the information gap with lies.
Oct 31, 2022
•
Dr RollerGator PhD
89
Share this post
Paul Pelosi, David DePape, and intentional deception by NBC's Ben Collins
drrollergator.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Stochastic Terrorism - A game of rhetorical asymmetry
The history and function of the increasingly common phrase explained
Oct 1, 2022
•
Dr RollerGator PhD
183
Share this post
Stochastic Terrorism - A game of rhetorical asymmetry
drrollergator.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
August 2022
Sam Harris and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
Just like Trump, Sam Harris wants to be taken seriously, but not literally.
Aug 22, 2022
•
Dr RollerGator PhD
135
Share this post
Sam Harris and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
drrollergator.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
July 2022
Did a 10 year old rape victim from Ohio get denied an abortion? Part 4
Gerson Fuentes pleads not guilty, but additional information indicates the burden of proof beyond reasonable doubt may be a relatively easy one to meet
Jul 31, 2022
•
Dr RollerGator PhD
14
Share this post
Did a 10 year old rape victim from Ohio get denied an abortion? Part 4
drrollergator.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Did a 10 year old rape victim from Ohio get denied an abortion? Part 3
'Gerson Fuentes' has been officially indicted - plus additional updates
Jul 25, 2022
•
Dr RollerGator PhD
16
Share this post
Did a 10 year old rape victim from Ohio get denied an abortion? Part 3
drrollergator.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Ohio Attorney General press release on abortion laws in the State
Yesterday (Sunday, July 17th), Ohio Attorney General Yost issued a press release clarifying the law.
Jul 18, 2022
•
Dr RollerGator PhD
10
Share this post
Ohio Attorney General press release on abortion laws in the State
drrollergator.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Did a 10 year old rape victim from Ohio get denied an abortion? Part 2
An arrest has been made, but the story gets even more complicated.
Jul 17, 2022
•
Dr RollerGator PhD
26
Share this post
Did a 10 year old rape victim from Ohio get denied an abortion? Part 2
drrollergator.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Did a 10 year old rape victim from Ohio get denied an abortion?
A viral story sourced to an Indiana pro-choice activist references a law that does not exist.
Jul 9, 2022
•
Dr RollerGator PhD
55
Share this post
Did a 10 year old rape victim from Ohio get denied an abortion?
drrollergator.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
October 2021
NIH, Wuhan, Gain-of-Function funding
In case you missed it
Oct 26, 2021
•
Dr RollerGator PhD
30
Share this post
NIH, Wuhan, Gain-of-Function funding
drrollergator.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
UK Surveillance Data - A First Look
Recent data from the UK shows the oldest populations stand to receive the most visible benefits from COVID-19 vaccination. By far.
Oct 1, 2021
•
Dr RollerGator PhD
51
Share this post
UK Surveillance Data - A First Look
drrollergator.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
September 2021
UK Surveillance Data Article Upcoming
Apologies for the delay but this analysis became a bit more involved - the layers that needed peeled back were far more than I initially suspect…
Sep 19, 2021
•
Dr RollerGator PhD
57
Share this post
UK Surveillance Data Article Upcoming
drrollergator.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
19
© 2024 Dr RollerGator PhD
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts