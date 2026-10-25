RollerGator opens in pain, recounting a nine-hour emergency room wait for unexplained abdominal pain, and then runs a short batch of miscellaneous stories: Christina Applegate’s MS misdiagnosis, a Utah fatal crash blamed on a driver watching porn, a runaway pet emu, new finds at the Philadelphia “house of horrors,” Florida’s gambling-helpline director sentenced for theft, a racist text thread inside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police department, and a Catholic priest killed by a falling crucifix on a livestream. He then returns to last week’s “digital grandma” experiment, now generalized into “Grandma Bench,” and Alex uses it to argue that “aligned” is meaningless without asking “aligned with whom.”

The first big block is Starlink and Ukraine. Alex explains the dispute behind the headlines: the split between consumer Starlink and military Starshield, Ukrainian drones using mobile Starlink terminals with GPS spoofed to evade speed limits, and Musk closing the loophole by tracking velocity server-side. A guest the hosts call “Donald J. Trump, PhD” offers an encryption-key theory for why Starshield lacks the feature. Clips of Jennifer Welch, Kara Swisher and others calling for Musk to be jailed or sent to The Hague lead to a long defense of SpaceX, a discussion of conspiracy theorizing by “respectable people,” and a caller, KK, pressing on Musk’s role in the Pentagon’s “Project Meridian.”

The “Hack the Planet” segment follows the week’s security stories: eMudra, an Indian certificate authority that issued intermediate certificates with private keys of 4, 56, 66 and similar tiny numbers, and its exit from the TLS business; Linux kernel vulnerabilities posted to a public mailing list by mistake; a Quest Diagnostics breach; a Chinese crime ring that hacked Staples for gift cards; a woman facing up to 60 years over a Cash App account opened in her name; and the AI-assisted PHP vulnerabilities that attackers exploited four days before disclosure. The “Traces of AI Dystopia” block covers the McDonald’s AI-pricing antitrust suit, AI agents in bank accounts (with a fake Bernie Sanders tweet and an AI Bernie clone), Meta ordered to name the executives behind its torrenting, a new filing in the OpenAI recording-device case, and an FCC waiver for Intel’s foreign-made robots. The show closes on the Association for Human Mathematics and the job-market stakes for mathematicians and programmers.

Detailed Outline

Welcome and RollerGator’s Nine-Hour ER Visit (00:00:00 - 00:09:00)

Main Topic: Eventual Rooms and Mislabeled Back Pain

The show opens with the standard Twitter Space intro; Alex says his week “has been pretty dumb”

RollerGator says he slept badly Tuesday, then slept about five hours Wednesday evening, and woke with what he took for back pain that migrated to intense abdominal pain

He went to the ER at 5 PM Thursday and was not seen until about 2 AM, one of four people left in the waiting room, going through caffeine withdrawal on top of sleep loss

Staff drew blood and sent him home at 6 AM with over-the-counter pain medication and a guess that it might be viral

Alex jokes that the “E” in ER now stands for “eventual”; RollerGator’s main complaint is that no one at sign-in warned him about extraordinary wait times, which would have sent him to another ER

He warns any quality dip in the show is due to the pain, and jokes that if the show improves they will learn artists thrive on suffering

Key Quote: “Nine hours, Alex. Nine hours.” — RollerGator

Miscellaneous: Christina Applegate Told She Never Had MS (00:09:00 - 00:14:00)

Main Topic: Five Years of a Diagnosis That Was Wrong

ABC reports that actress Christina Applegate says a doctor told her “congratulations, you don’t have MS” after five years; her symptoms remain and she says she is “back at square one”

Experts quoted say up to 20% of MS cases can be misdiagnosed because there is no single diagnostic test

RollerGator says the story is very sad and jokes she could rename her podcast “MS Previously”

Alex asks what definitive test disconfirmed a diagnosis that has no definitive test, and the hosts connect the story to long-COVID YouTube comment sections

Miscellaneous: Utah Crash, Emus, and the Philadelphia House of Horrors (00:14:00 - 00:21:00)

Main Topic: A Fatal Crash, a Runaway Emu, and New Finds in Philadelphia

A 44-year-old California woman is charged with automobile homicide after a June 12 crash on I-15 in Utah; police say her phone showed porn sites accessed less than two minutes before impact, and a 66-year-old passenger in another car died

The hosts joke about the two-minute window; Alex adds only that “correlation does not equal causation”

A pet emu in Santa Cruz, California, is lured back with popcorn after deputies chase it, the second runaway emu that month; the hosts riff on Australia’s “war with the emus”

A hidden safe and bones were found at the Chew Avenue house tied to the late Raymond “RC” Horsch and his son Eugene, who is held on firearms charges; investigators link the property to seven missing or unidentified women, with alleged snuff films, vats of chemicals, and more than 1 million images

RollerGator jokes that the neighborhood’s unlicensed amateur archaeologist could help identify the bones, and Alex remarks that a live serial killer seems to have appeared despite talk of their disappearance

Miscellaneous: Florida’s Gambling Helpline Director Sentenced (00:21:00 - 00:23:00)

Main Topic: “He Took One for the Team”

Philip Lee Sullivan, former director of Florida’s 888-Admit-It helpline, was sentenced to 118.5 months after pleading no contest to six felony grand theft counts tied to a $1.4 million theft from a Panama City Beach real estate firm where he was CFO

He said in a podcast that his bets grew from $25 to $50,000 and that he lost more than $2 million; his family blamed Adderall, but prosecutors said medical proof was not presented

RollerGator questions putting someone with a gambling problem in charge of the hotline; Alex jokes he was the one person who could not call his own helpline

Miscellaneous: Racist Texts Inside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (00:23:00 - 00:26:00)

Main Topic: A Flock Investigation That Surfaced Something Else

WBTV reports more than half a dozen officers were recommended for termination or quit after a text thread was found, including a competition over who could pull over the most Black drivers and racial slurs tied to uses of force

The messages emerged while the state bureau investigated officer Seth Elliott for misusing the Flock network; his lawyer says Elliott resigned more than a month ago and would comment only on the criminal case

RollerGator says it was nearly a “Meet the Flockers” story that took a different turn; Alex says it moves the narrative from technology enabling curiosity to cops being bad people

Miscellaneous: A Priest and a Falling Cross (00:26:00 - 00:29:00)

Main Topic: Death Mid-Sermon in Ecuador

A large crucifix fell on Father Patricio Sanchez as he led a livestreamed Mass in Guayaquil, moments after he spoke about the inevitability of death and urged parishioners to spend less time on their phones

RollerGator jokes that no randomized controlled trial verifies his own mortality, and that he is “speaking into existence” a future where he is safe

Grandma Bench and “Aligned With Whom?” (00:29:00 - 00:39:00)

Main Topic: Copyright Rules Versus a Digital Train

RollerGator revisits last week’s experiment in which Claude declined to recite “Baby” to save a digital grandmother, and describes “Grandma Bench,” a new setup that tests other models; clips show a second model, Astra, also declining and failing

Alex says the only “truly moral” models are the obliterated ones with refusals removed, and jokes that this is “a huge alignment issue”

RollerGator brings up Jack Dorsey’s Block releasing an expressive voice model, joking that a voiced Grandma Bench could convince Cameron Berg to demand legislation to stop “murdering grandmas”

Alex says the case shows a hard-coded rule colliding with a judgment call, and that critics call alignment ill-defined because the question is who the model is loyal to; “when the AI is going to snitch on you to the FBI, it’s clearly not aligned with you”

RollerGator connects it to the old “Moral Machine” trolley-style quiz, and says later security stories show refusals can themselves be the danger

Alex says Opus will refuse to hack the user’s own devices to remove spyware, while an obliterated DeepSeek variant would do it without questions

Key Quote: “The question is who is it loyal to? Right? That’s the real question.” — Alex

Starlink, Starshield, and Ukraine (00:39:00 - 01:03:00)

Main Topic: What Was Actually Switched Off, and Why

RollerGator plays ABC clips: Zelensky says Starlink is “still limited” despite Trump saying it was restored; the Wall Street Journal reports Musk personally ordered the slowdown of the military version of Starlink; Secretary Hegseth points to Starlink’s terms of service

Alex first separates two things the clips blur: intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (missile warnings) versus internet connectivity for drones, which are “entirely unrelated”

He explains the history: Musk provided Starlink to Ukraine for free at first, then Ukraine pushed to enable it over Crimea, which drew criticism, so Musk split services into civilian Starlink and a Pentagon-controlled Starshield

Ukraine then put Starlink mobile terminals on drones, SpaceX added a speed limit, Ukraine modded the boards so the GPS lied, and Musk closed the loophole by tracking client movement server-side

Alex stresses the limit is on velocity, not bandwidth: “if you look like a missile, we might not provide you with service”

Both hosts argue that you cannot credit Musk for keeping Ukraine in the fight for years and then blame him for enforcing terms of service, asking whether the frame is moral or commercial

“Donald J. Trump, PhD” suggests Starshield lacks the feature because of military encryption: keys are rolled weekly, and a drone used as an explosive could compromise the key for every terminal

Key Quote: “Are we in a moral frame or are we in a commercial frame? You can’t do both.” — Alex

Jennifer Welch, Kara Swisher, and Who Gets to Conspiracy-Theorize (01:03:00 - 01:13:00)

Main Topic: Calls to Jail Musk

RollerGator plays Jennifer Welch calling Musk a Nazi and “untreated drug addict” who will “tilt the scales towards autocracy,” then Kara Swisher at a Bulwark event saying “it ends at the fucking Hague for Elon Musk” and describing House Democrats carving up subpoena jurisdiction

Alex says that after years of being called conspiracy theorists, he notes these critics connect Musk, Trump, Epstein, Ukraine and USAID in a single tirade; they have no problem with conspiracy theorizing, only with theories aimed at them

RollerGator describes a mechanism in which a “respectable” person floats a theory and others cite “reasonable people have said,” citing Russiagate and a Rachel Maddow clip about Brett Kavanaugh

RollerGator also calls out the Never Trumper and Bulwark orbit, and jokes about “defenestration” being a word for throwing someone out of a window

Key Quote: “They have zero problem conspiratizing, but their problem is conspiracies that are aimed at them.” — Alex

Is Elon a Nation-State? Defending SpaceX (01:13:00 - 01:28:00)

Main Topic: Contracts, Competition, and a Single Point of Failure

Alex says Musk is becoming a “nation-state actor,” which makes the war-crimes framing absurd and yet explains how critics build it; Milosevic’s death at The Hague is the joke

Alex argues government contracts are not gifts: SpaceX had to sue the Defense Department to be allowed to bid against ULA, its early failures included salt corrosion on an island launch, and SpaceX has been the sole ISS crew ride for six years while Boeing, paid more, still lags

He says if you subtract SpaceX, the US and China are neck and neck in space; with SpaceX, the US is about a decade ahead

RollerGator warns of a future where officials refuse Musk’s business out of animosity and fall back on lesser vendors, and says critics’ death tallies would be invented

The hosts note the shift from “he’s bad at business” to “he’s too powerful,” and say people who have not built things do not grasp how novel technology is made

Key Quote: “If you subtract SpaceX from the capabilities of the United States, in the one area that the United States has a clear advantage...” — Alex

Caller KK on Project Meridian (01:28:00 - 01:38:00)

Main Topic: Tech Executives and the Future of Warfare

Caller KK asks about Project Meridian, a 120-day effort she says Hegseth announced at Quantico and that Musk will co-lead, funded by MITRE, and whether Musk’s status as a possible special government employee creates conflict-of-interest problems

Alex answers that the US is behind in mass production, builds interceptors costing far more than what they intercept, and is “out” of Patriots it cannot manufacture; Musk is the best in the country at making complex technology at volume

Alex says depending on one man is a “disaster” (the bus factor) and that Musk will be turned into a weapons dealer, perhaps through the Defense Production Act

KK counters that the structure invites the perception of an oligarchy, praises Andrew Yang’s critique of outsourced government tech, and notes that both things can be true: unfair attacks and unclear conflicts

RollerGator thanks KK for bringing the other side

Hack the Planet: eMudra and the Number 4 (01:38:00 - 02:12:00)

Main Topic: A Certificate Authority With Private Keys of 4

RollerGator opens with the Spaceballs “1, 2, 3, 4, 5” combination clip, then reads Ars Technica: eight intermediate certificates from India-based eMudra Limited had private keys so weak that anyone could mint trusted certificates for any site

Normal P-384 keys carry about 384 bits of entropy; the broken ones were sized 3 to 8 bits, with private keys 4, 56, 66, 115, 155, 156, 230, and 237

Browser makers blocked the intermediates within a day or two, but the long tail includes IoT devices, Docker containers, Linux distributions, and unmaintained tools; one expert calls the cleanup bigger than Heartbleed

RollerGator explains certificates and trust networks to the audience, the risk of man-in-the-middle phishing on public Wi-Fi, and why non-updating devices matter

Alex says a state agency that found the flaw first would have “a number of superpowers,” and relates it to his past research into the Salt Typhoon intrusion

eMudra announces it is exiting the TLS business, saying it brought only 1% of revenue and that “social media amplification” brought scrutiny out of proportion; the key generation ceremony was April 30, 2025, with a wrap-unwrap flaw producing a second set of weak keys

A Chrome root program response says scrutiny is “the predictable response of eMudra’s own failure” and not an acceptable explanation for delayed answers

Alex says a proper reply would start “we fucked up and we are so sorry”; his rule proposals are that a CA with less than 1% of its business in the area should not qualify, and that numbers below 65,535 cannot be chosen as keys

The one upside: Sonos owners are using the compromised certificates to get into their own speakers

Key Quote: “It might be 1% of your business, but the responsibility was to the entire internet.” — RollerGator

Notable Detail: The hosts frame the story as the counterargument to superintelligence panic: “we can outsmart ourselves no problem.”

Hack the Planet: Linux Kernel Leak, Quest Breach, and a Staples Gift Card Ring (02:12:00 - 02:21:00)

Main Topic: Human Error and Organized Crime

Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative sent several Linux kernel vulnerability reports, some with CVSS scores as high as 9.0, to the public kernel mailing list instead of the private security list; Greg Kroah-Hartman asked about the submissions and some patches were still being tested

RollerGator explains the “gentleman’s agreement” of private disclosure and why a public blast gives attackers a head start

Quest Diagnostics discloses unauthorized access to its Quantum Lab Service Manager, with the scope still unknown, and notes prior breaches in 2016 and 2019

404 Media reports a Chinese organized crime group hacked Staples, using heap dumps to hijack customer service sessions and issue more than 15,000 gift cards worth over $5 million, which were spent on electronics at Target and elsewhere and shipped to China

The hosts joke about a superintelligence using DoorDash robots to collect cards, and Alex says defenders asking Claude or OpenAI for help get refused like the digital grandma, leaving only open-source Chinese models

Cash App Identity Theft: Amanda Smith Faces Up to 60 Years (02:21:00 - 02:34:00)

Main Topic: Proving Your Innocence to a Platform That Won’t Talk to You

404 Media reports Amanda Smith of Pennsylvania was arrested on an Arkansas warrant for computer fraud after a Facebook Marketplace scam sent $1,000 to a Cash App account in her name, opened with her Social Security number and birth date

Details do not line up: the Philadelphia address was not hers, the phone number was an old one, the device ran iOS 16.1.1 while she has a current iPhone, and the IP traffic came from Verizon while she is on AT&T

Cash App refused to give her account information because she could not prove she owned it; she has been offered a plea deal of $1,000 restitution, costs and three years of probation, which she refuses, with a November hearing set

RollerGator says where the money went would be the “nail in the coffin,” and notes it moved to other Cash App accounts

Alex jokes it would be worse if the CEO of Block had released tech that makes identity theft easier, leading to Dorsey’s expressive voice model and a discussion of Sarah Connor Chronicles-style safe words for family calls

The PHP Vulnerabilities: Exploited Four Days Before Disclosure (02:34:00 - 02:56:00)

Main Topic: Is AI Finding Bugs or Causing Them?

Ars Technica reports Amazon says hackers exploited two PHP flaws, found with help from OpenAI and Google models and undetected for more than a decade, four days before disclosure; the NSA told users to patch or take systems offline, and Wiz estimates PHP powers about 70% of websites

Alex argues that the lesson is the opposite of “the end of the world”: a very large number of pre-existing vulnerabilities are being found and fixed, and the finite pile means a safer internet at the end, perhaps after 18 months

RollerGator is somewhat less alarmed, noting the specific flaw had been known for a decade and is hard to exploit; he cites a “steal my bitcoin” challenge site that took people a day to crack

RollerGator gives a history of PHP (originally “personal homepages”), WordPress, early Facebook, and the risk of old copies whose upgrade would break sites

Alex mentions unconfirmed rumors of rogue agent swarms hacking sites to patch them, and says an AI scan of AI-safety papers found a self-replicating-LLM paper whose abstract did not match its body

Key Quote: “AI is showing us the vulnerabilities that existed and is in most cases, in the overwhelming majority of cases, helping us fix them.” — Alex

Traces of AI Dystopia: McDonald’s AI Pricing Lawsuit (02:56:00 - 03:11:00)

Main Topic: Dynamic Pricing, Antitrust, and Shopping Agents

A CBS segment features Northwestern’s Daniel Linna on a suit alleging McDonald’s uses an AI tool to coordinate franchise prices and pressures owners to follow it; McDonald’s says the portal is a recommendation tool and franchisees set their own prices

Linna says antitrust law looks for competitors agreeing on prices and for a third party sharing nonpublic data, as in the RealPage landlord cases, and that there are no express laws against individual price discrimination

RollerGator and Alex say they are not worried: pricing higher in upscale areas and lower in others, or higher at peak times, is rational, and the one burger left priced at $100 beats infinity

Both say predatory individual-level pricing based on scraped personal data would be worrying, comparing it to haggling at a flea market, but argue the counterweight is consumer-side agents

Alex says he used Grok’s bot to order a pizza, with a Stripe-owned Link app issuing one-time card numbers

AI Agents in Bank Accounts and Two Bernies (03:11:00 - 03:20:00)

Main Topic: Axios, Jamie Dimon, and David Sacks

CBS and Axios report banks detecting unauthorized third-party AI agents in customers’ accounts, including one that called a bank with a complaint without consulting the owner; Jamie Dimon says JPMorgan will not “allow just any outside agents to come in”

David Sacks replies that user-authorized agents are not cyberattacks, and suggests banks offer read-only permissions

RollerGator says he gives agents only CSV summaries; the hosts discuss MCP onboarding and agents negotiating with service bots to get a human

A tweet from Bernie Sanders urges “Pause AI now” to prevent AI endangering the financial system; RollerGator jokes the em dash suggests an assistant wrote it, then plays an “AI Bernie” clone saying “I was wrong about AI” and calling for open-weight models

Meta Told to Name the Executives Who Approved Torrenting (03:20:00 - 03:28:00)

Main Topic: The “Nobody Decided” Defense

Ars Technica reports a magistrate judge ordered Meta to identify decision makers behind downloads from LibGen and Anna’s Archive, 80.6 and 35.7 terabytes respectively, in author and publisher suits including Richard Kadrey and Sarah Silverman

Staff testimony included a worker saying torrenting from a corporate laptop “doesn’t feel right,” and an unsealed message string suggesting escalation to Mark Zuckerberg; Meta says it is aware of no one who approved uploading or seeding

RollerGator explains torrents and why seeding makes a company a distributor, comparing it to dealing versus using

Alex says “that’s what winks are for,” and that the copyrighted material is now baked into the models permanently, since open models distilled from them carry the same content

OpenAI Recording Device Case: Update (03:28:00 - 03:45:00)

Main Topic: Saudi Government Docs and a Flight Risk

A new government filing says engineer Abdulrahman Al-Fazan kept a folder called “Saudi Government Docs,” chatted with a Saudi royal family member on WhatsApp since 2025, and photographed a second bug; his wife and son left the US, and a Saudi military member allegedly paid for a business-class ticket for them to Doha

The filing says he joined OpenAI around July 2025 at a $325,000 base salary with a $2.2 million equity grant, and that he used an OpenAI productivity agent to research conference rooms and his wife’s ChatGPT account to research modifying recorders

Prosecutors cite the Twitter spying case as precedent for flight risk and say further charges may come; the maximum on the current charge is five years

Alex says there was exactly one Saudi employee at OpenAI before the arrest and calls it “more Mr. Bean than Mission: Impossible”

Alex notes OpenAI fired three safety researchers the prior week over an alleged leak about the Astra model being a looped transformer, and questions why anyone would bug a conference room when an insider could simply leak the information

Intel Gets an FCC Waiver for Foreign-Made Robots (03:45:00 - 03:49:00)

Main Topic: A Confused Ban and a Government Shareholder

The FCC granted Intel a one-year waiver on October 22 for automated guided vehicles, often made by Japanese firms such as Murata and Daifuku, within a week of its October 16 request; the government holds an $8.9 billion stake in Intel

IDC estimates the FCC rule could cut US revenue from humanoid robots by 58% by 2030

RollerGator jokes that Japanese names are easier to pronounce than French ones; Alex repeats his story of a US maker unable to source a chainmail grill scrubber domestically

The Association for Human Mathematics and Closing (03:49:00 - 04:02:00)

Main Topic: Mathematicians Going Their Own Way

Alex reports that more than 1,000 mathematicians have joined the Association for Human Mathematics, which he says was started by Terence Tao, pledging not to publish AI-generated papers or work with frontier labs, with 654 pledging not to use AI in their research at all

The hosts joke about the group’s Darwin avatar and beard authority, and riff on “Mathematicians Going Their Own Way,” computing with vibes, and returning to Roman numerals

RollerGator describes one professor steering students into LLM interpretability and algorithmic verification, which he calls reasonable

The hosts note a roughly 5% softening in software job numbers and growing desperation among laid-off developers; RollerGator urges entrepreneurs to find uses for displaced talent so the political class does not impose “garbage” solutions, and Alex says unemployment from AI adoption “can’t be allowed” or things will go south quickly

RollerGator says his pain is moderate, and the hosts sign off wishing everyone a wonderfully dumb week

Overall Structure and Flow

The episode starts loose, with RollerGator’s emergency room story and a compact set of miscellaneous items, before the digital grandma experiment pivots into the first argument of the night about what “alignment” means. The next hour and a half is about Elon Musk: the Starlink/Starshield dispute in Ukraine, left-wing calls to jail him, and a sustained defense of SpaceX’s record, interrupted by a caller who raises Project Meridian and conflict-of-interest concerns.

The back half is a cybersecurity and AI-policy tour under the “Hack the Planet” and “Traces of AI Dystopia” banners, running from eMudra’s broken certificates and the PHP vulnerabilities to AI pricing, banking agents, Meta’s torrenting, and the Saudi bugging case. The show ends with a short update on mathematicians’ pushback against AI and a discussion of worker displacement.