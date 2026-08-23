This Dum Week 2026-08-23

The episode opens with a played news clip of French broadcasters helplessly reading “ChatGPT” as “cat I farted,” followed by RollerGator’s on-air correction of a mistake from last week (he’d confused a profile piece on OpenAI’s Dean Ball with an actual departure announcement), before the two burn through a scattershot of crime and human-interest stories: a masked “doll-face” stalker terrorizing Philadelphia, a Penn State cocaine ring run out of two fraternity houses as a pledge hazing ritual, the six-year sentencing of Riley English for bringing Molotov cocktails to the Capitol to kill Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (which sends Alex into a tangent about Bessent’s history helping George Soros short the British pound), an Indian gang’s murder of a teenage street vendor for his testicles after watching a bogus social-media video about their black-market value, and Harvard Medical School’s $53 million settlement over a morgue manager who sold donated cadaver parts for profit. From there the show pivots into a philosophically charged takedown of an NPR story on former Fauci advisor David Morens (”many researchers agree” as junk epistemology), the University of Michigan’s decision to strip freshmen of first-semester letter grades (which spirals into a long joint riff on Goodhart’s Law, student-loan-driven tuition inflation, and grade inflation), a denied new trial for Carmelo Anthony, and an extended, gleefully mocking tour of the “forensic astrology” subculture that erupted around the Lindsay Clancy postpartum-psychosis murder trial. The back half of the first two hours is dominated by a three-part “Meet the Flockers” segment: a Florida police officer charged with searching the Flock license-plate database for his estranged wife’s car 717 times, a second officer caught illegally stalking and pulling over a woman he met on a TV set, CNN’s coverage of masked anti-Flock vigilante “No Mark” and a Minneapolis protest (which triggers a long digression on how the word “AI” gets weaponized as a buzzword), and a deep, quote-by-quote dissection of Flock CEO Garrett Langley’s friendly All-In Podcast interview, in which the hosts catch him contradicting himself on data retention, professing a suspiciously recent “discovery” that some people distrust police, and keeping a framed “snitching-ass startup” headline visible in his own background shot.

The final ninety minutes turn to economics and technology. RollerGator revisits his prior “Burritogate” complaints about economic illiteracy by walking through the real, drought-and-screwworm-driven causes of America’s 75-year-low cattle herd, only to watch Trump undercut ranchers with a 90-day tariff-free beef-import window that the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association calls pure midterm “political theater”; Elizabeth Warren’s tweet fretting that “dynamic pricing” means ice cream gets more expensive when it’s hot draws a scathing rebuttal from Alex, who calls the underlying mechanism “properly Marxist”; and a CNN fact-check of RFK Jr.’s $5-a-meal cooking show gets accused of mixing up per-ingredient and whole-package pricing, prompting RollerGator to declare the entire discourse “the forensic astrology” of economics. A new US-Canada tariff war (which Alex reframes as collateral damage from a broader Iran-sanctions play really aimed at China) gives way to Jim Cramer’s whiplash Bitcoin call, Elon Musk and Ray Dalio’s converging warnings about a looming US debt crisis as national debt passes $40 trillion, and a dark, comedic survey of which countries might be safe financial havens (conclusion: none of them). The show closes with a Wired report on Meta running ads for an app that let users generate deepfaked pornography resembling a “prominent female US politician,” and a Louisville TV report on a Jefferson County middle school agenda riddled with AI-generated gibberish — fake state names like “Vanecky” for Kentucky and an invented planet called “Mark” — which Alex uses to explain how newer multimodal image models are actually reducing this specific kind of hallucination even as the sheer volume of AI-generated text outpaces anyone’s ability to fact-check it, before the two sign off with their usual “dumb week” send-off.

Detailed Outline

Cold Open: ChatGPT Farts, a Dean Ball Mea Culpa, and Philadelphia’s Doll-Mask Stalker (00:00:00 - 00:04:44)

Main Topic: A Correction, an Introduction, and the Week’s First Crime Story

The show opens with a played news montage of French broadcasters and citizens pronouncing “ChatGPT” in a way that sounds identical to the French phrase for “cat I farted,” used as a running joke throughout the clip

RollerGator opens with a formal on-air correction: last week he mistakenly said OpenAI policy figure Dean Ball was leaving the company, when he had actually confused a profile piece about Ball with a genuine departure announcement

The two move into the “scattershot” news round: a 22-year-old man, Zymir Hughes, is identified as the suspect who has been chasing and harassing 15-16 people on Philadelphia streets while wearing a “doll face” mask and asking “are you ready to die?”; he remains at large and is believed to be filming the encounters for social media content

RollerGator and Alex riff on the absurdity of mask-based social judgment (a monk’s robe reads as spiritual, a doll mask reads as terrifying) before Alex goes on a mock-philosophical tangent about never wanting to die

Key Quote: “I was mistaken last week, uh, when I was preparing material. Uh, I I had stated that Dean Ball was leaving OpenAI, and I had just gotten myself confused. There were a plethora of other people who were leaving, and I confused a profile on Dean Ball with an announcement of Dean Ball leaving.” — RollerGator, opening correction

Key Quote: “If Zymir Hughes was trying to scare people, make them run, who’s scared now? Who’s running now?” — from the ABC News clip read on air

Key Quote: “I will most assuredly say that even if I make preparations for my own death, I am certainly not ready to die at any point... one of my goals in life is to never die, and so far I’ve been very successful at this... This is the sort of task where you never know that you failed, right? I will probably not know. That’s the hope, that I will never know that I failed.” — Alex

A Penn State Cocaine Frat Ring and a Would-Be Bessent Assassin’s Sentencing (00:04:44 - 00:12:29)

Main Topic: An “Honorary MBA” for Running Drugs, and a Digression Into Scott Bessent’s Hedge-Fund Past

Two Penn State-affiliated men, graduate Agostino Abatiello and former student Thomas Robinson, are accused of running a major cocaine operation through Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses, using cutting and bagging cocaine as a pledge “hazing ritual”; 13 people are charged in total, including Robinson’s attorney father for allegedly interfering with the investigation

RollerGator jokes that the operation deserves an “honorary MBA” given how hard it is to run a successful enterprise under those conditions; Alex agrees the odds being stacked against them makes it more impressive

Riley English, a 26-year-old transgender woman, is sentenced to just over six years for bringing homemade firebombs to the US Capitol in January 2025 with the stated goal of killing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on the day of his Senate confirmation; the judge notes the devices appeared incapable of igniting and that Bessent was not even present, while prosecutors had sought over 10 years

The story draws a comparison to Sophie Rusk, sentenced to 8 years for attempting to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whose sentence prosecutors are separately appealing as too lenient

Alex pivots into a tangent revealing that Bessent, before his MAGA turn, was one of three people (alongside George Soros and reportedly Stanley Druckenmiller) credited with the 1992 scheme to short and “blow up” the British pound — a story Alex says he heard directly from Bessent’s own retelling

Key Quote: “Now, Alex, it didn’t say what they were in college for, but I’m wondering if an MBA was part of any of their degrees that they were chasing, because I would say that at least you might get an honorary MBA for establishing a successful cocaine business, because that’s a difficult environment to be a startup in.” — RollerGator

Key Quote: “You do know that before his recent turn to being, you know, MAGA, Trump, whatever, Bessant was best known for working with George Soros to blow up the British pound... Scott Bessant came up with the idea, then I think Druckenmiller was the guy he was working for, who took the idea to Soros. And Soros basically said, why invest this little? Let’s 10x it.” — Alex

Notable Detail: Judge Rudolph Contreras, an Obama appointee, told English “you’ve had a very difficult life” and expressed hope her time in custody set her “on the right path,” while Bessent’s own letter to the court warned that political violence “deprives our country of service by talented men and women... who may reasonably decide that no job is worth the threats to themselves and their families.”

Black-Market Testicles in Bhopal and Harvard’s Body-Parts Settlement (00:12:29 - 00:17:22)

Main Topic: A Fake Viral Video Leads to a Real Murder, Paired With a Real Cadaver-Trafficking Scandal at Harvard

A gang in Bhopal, India murders 17-year-old street vendor Rehan and removes his testicles after being convinced by a false social-media video that human testicles could sell for roughly £100,000 (about 12 million Indian rupees) on the Gulf black market

Ringleader Zohab Khan, a 20-year-old business student, allegedly posed as a doctor — buying a stethoscope, apron, and thermometer online — to train the others; the group kept the organs packed in ice for two days searching for a buyer before disposing of them in separate lakes when no sale materialized; police divers have not recovered them

Alex sends RollerGator a “chaser” story mid-segment: Harvard Medical School agrees to a $53 million settlement after its morgue manager allegedly dissected and sold donated cadaver parts for profit, shipping them across state lines and letting buyers show up with cash to pick specific body parts

RollerGator asks Alex whether he’s ever listed himself as an organ donor on his license; Alex says no, and RollerGator explains his own long-held refusal to register as one, framing it as a matter of not trusting the incentive structure

Key Quote: “Now they don’t say what the going rate for testicles is, but I’m imagining that it’s not $100,000, Alex.” — RollerGator

Key Quote: “Yes, this was something that was originally going to be on the... list, but it did not... I failed to put it on... This might be where they got the idea from, honestly.” — RollerGator, on the Harvard morgue story

Key Quote: “This is, this is one of my long-held beliefs, and I’ve held that ever since I was eligible to drive. It was just common sense to me that I would not advertise such [organ donor status]... They might as well say, do you understand incentives?” — RollerGator

David Morens’ Guilty Plea and a Fight Over What “Many Researchers Agree” Means (00:17:22 - 00:26:22)

Main Topic: An Epistemology Rant Triggered by an NPR Story on COVID Origins

David Morens, a former senior advisor to Dr. Anthony Fauci at NIAID, pleads guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States for using his personal email to conceal federal records related to coronavirus research; he faces up to five years and a $250,000 fine at his November sentencing

RollerGator objects to the NPR article’s framing that Republicans have claimed “without proof” the virus came from a lab, pointing out that the US government (via the CIA) has since officially assessed a Wuhan lab origin as its stated conclusion

The two riff at length on the article’s phrase “many researchers agree that the weight of the available evidence suggests the virus emerged naturally,” mocking the vagueness of “many” and questioning whether virology researchers have a funding-based conflict of interest in the conclusion

Jennifer Jones of the Union of Concerned Scientists calls prosecuting scientists like Morens “a classic authoritarian tactic,” which RollerGator and Alex mock as circular, since it implies no rules should ever be enforced against scientists

Boston attorney Robert Fisher, uninvolved in the case, says by contrast that the charges against Morens “appear solid” given the government-official standard Morens swore to uphold

Key Quote: “So what proof does NPR require outside of the government assertion that that is exactly their official conclusion of where it came from?” — RollerGator

Key Quote: “Like, science was supposed to take us away from having these sort of elders who, you know, by consensus between themselves define what reality is. That’s literally what science was supposed to do.” — Alex

Key Quote: “Let’s think about how beautiful the logic of this sentence is... Many could be just some arbitrary number, like 20... it’s not researchers like in machine learning. They’re probably researchers in virology. And if they’re researchers in virology, one might ask, is there funding at stake depending on what the public concludes about an accident from research like the researchers are doing?” — RollerGator

Key Quote: “Criminal prosecution of scientists is a classic authoritarian tactic.” — Jennifer Jones, Center for Science and Democracy, Union of Concerned Scientists, quoted in the NPR piece

Hosts’ Analysis: RollerGator and Alex treat the “classic authoritarian move” framing as an unfalsifiable defense — if enforcing rules against a government official who admits to violating them is itself authoritarian, they argue, then no rule could ever legitimately be enforced against anyone with a scientific title.

University of Michigan Drops Freshman Grades, and a Referendum on the Point of College (00:26:22 - 00:39:41)

Main Topic: Pass/No-Credit Freshman Year, Grade Inflation, and Goodhart’s Law

The University of Michigan will eliminate letter grades for first-semester freshmen starting fall 2027 (showing only “pass” or “no credit”), citing student mental health; the policy applies to roughly half of the school’s ~8,000 first-year students, in the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

RollerGator notes that not a single person quoted in the Wall Street Journal article objects to the policy, calling it “an announcement of an extremely stupid policy that has only glowing reviews inside of it”

Context cited in the article: Harvard has capped A grades at 20% of a course; Michigan’s own A-range grades rose from 57.6% to 74.1% between roughly 2012 and 2022; UC San Diego’s remedial-math placement rate jumped from 0.5% in 2020 to 8.5% in 2025

Alex tells a personal anecdote about giving an Uber driver one star after the driver abandoned the ride halfway through, using it to riff on rating-scale absurdity before pivoting back to grading

Alex explains a Goodhart’s Law critique of grading: students who know every course counts toward their GPA are incentivized to pick “easy A” courses rather than courses that maximize learning

RollerGator delivers an extended riff tracing the university-industrial spiral: cheap loans expanded access to college, which inflated enrollment and tuition, which pressured universities into grade inflation to manage student stress, which has now reached the point of eliminating grades altogether

History professor Derek Peterson is quoted defending the change, arguing that “the idea that our kids are somehow more coddled is simply not true” given social media, worse job prospects, and economic insecurity

Key Quote: “There wasn’t a single person in that article who is quoted as objecting to this idea... this was the Wall Street Journal, just so you know.” — RollerGator

Key Quote: “There is a good point to be made somewhere there, which is that... it’s like a Goodhart’s Law type thing, right? Where if you know that you’re going into university and you are going to be graded for everything you do, then the incentive is clearly to pick the courses that you’ll get better grades in.” — Alex

Key Quote: “The idea that our kids are somehow more coddled is simply not true.” — Derek Peterson, University of Michigan history professor, quoted in the article

Key Quote: “It’s like, dude, fuck it, you’re not gonna get a job anyway. Who gives a shit? Just fucking have fun while the world is ending.” — RollerGator, reacting sarcastically to the “students are more stressed” framing

Notable Detail: Alex’s Uber anecdote — a driver who dropped him off mid-trip and drove away, prompting a one-star review — becomes an extended running bit about whether a “linear calculus” of partial credit should apply to bad service, which RollerGator uses to pivot into the grading discussion.

Carmelo Anthony’s Appeal Denied and the Lindsay Clancy Case’s Forensic-Astrology Sideshow (00:39:41 - 01:04:00)

Main Topic: A Real Legal Ruling Gives Way to an Absurd Internet Subculture Around a Real Tragedy

A Texas judge denies Carmelo Anthony’s bid for a new trial after his attorneys argued that courtroom restrictions and a broken unwritten agreement (about keeping certain character evidence from the jury) violated his rights; his murder conviction and 35-year sentence stand, though a direct appeal continues

RollerGator and Alex speculate the withheld character evidence may have involved the victim’s own past racist conduct, which would explain why both sides had an interest in keeping it out

The show turns to the Lindsay Clancy trial: Clancy is charged with strangling her three children in January 2023 during what her defense calls postpartum psychosis; she jumped from a second-story window afterward and was paralyzed. The dispute centers entirely on her mental state, not whether she committed the act — defense experts say she was psychotic and not criminally responsible, while prosecutors argue she was severely depressed but aware and in control

RollerGator and Alex dismiss commentator Matt Walsh’s claim that postpartum depression is just selfishness, with Alex noting Walsh’s stated dislike of dogs disqualifies him from being taken seriously on anything

The case has spawned a viral “forensic astrology” trend on TikTok, with self-described astrologers reading husband Patrick Clancy’s birth chart to argue he is the real culprit; competing astrologers dispute the details (his actual birthday, whether it matches Trump’s) while drawing wildly different personality conclusions from the same chart elements

RollerGator admits total bafflement at adjudicating any of it, while Alex offers a mock-serious defense of astrology as “a formal system” undermined only by a “sim-to-real gap,” comparing it to flat-earthers as a useful epistemic control group

The hosts note Candace Owens was paid a large sum for a special podcast appearance moderated by Patrick Bet-David, and joke that “forensic astrologers” never get called to weigh in on contested criminal cases the way self-styled independent investigators do

Key Quote: “For the record, Alex, I am someone who believes that people can undergo significant mental distresses that afford them a thought pattern that would be unlike them had they been... of regular sound mind.” — RollerGator

Key Quote: “If you weren’t [already inclined to believe it], the fact that Matt Walsh said what he said would make you take that side anyway.” — Alex

Key Quote: “He’s a Gemini man. His birthday is June 15th. I’m a Gemini woman. My birthday is June 14th... Let me give you another example of who a Gemini man is, also birthday June 14th... Donald Trump.” — from the viral forensic-astrology video played on air

Key Quote: “We know that Patrick Clancy was born June 15th, 1988, not June 14th. He does not have the same birthday as Donald Trump... He’s born under the sign of Gemini. Yes, that does not make him a murderer.” — from a rival forensic-astrology video played on air

Key Quote: “I would say that this is a situation where I cannot find a way out to figure out other than just discarding every word in every sentence that is being uttered. It’s nonsense.” — RollerGator

Key Quote: “Astrology is more or less a formal system... there is a deterministic input... There’s a minor issue with bridging the formal with reality, but then again, all formal fields have this issue. It’s a sim-to-real gap, let’s call it.” — Alex

Notable Detail: Alex argues there’s always “a need for an epistemic control group,” using flat-earthers as the example of a group everyone can agree is wrong, allowing observation of “formal but completely wrong” reasoning in the wild — the same lens he applies, half-jokingly, to the forensic astrologers.

Meet the Flockers, Part 1: 717 Searches on an Estranged Wife and the “Shiny Thing” Stalker (01:04:00 - 01:26:22)

Main Topic: Two Florida Officers, Two Abused Databases

Christopher Anthony Godson, a Haines City, Florida police officer, is arrested after admitting he searched the Flock license-plate database for his estranged wife’s vehicle 717 times over a 21-month span (September 2024 to June 2026), reportedly using his department-issued laptop and phone; investigators confirm she was never connected to any actual investigation

RollerGator jokes that 717 searches over nearly two years actually works out to roughly twice a day, calling it “a fine quantification”

The story is noted as one of several recent cases, including a Massachusetts officer accused of researching a woman he’d previously dated and a Wisconsin officer sentenced to six months in jail and three years probation for similar misuse

A second story, from 404 Media, details Florida officer Lamar Roman, who met a woman on the set of Apple TV’s “Bad Monkey,” illegally looked her up across multiple police databases, placed her license plate on an automated hotlist so he’d be alerted when she drove past a camera, sped through traffic to catch up to her, and pulled her over with no legal justification

Body-camera footage shows Detective Jenna Mueller telling the victim exactly how Roman tracked her, and later telling Roman during his own interview that misuse like his is a recurring problem: “you see a hot chick, you don’t look them up in the database”

Roman is heard admitting his intent was “getting the high” from the pursuit; a fellow officer who sits in on his interview tells him “you’ll get past this, bro,” which the hosts note as a sharp contrast to how ordinary arrestees are typically treated

Alex reflects at length on how the behavior escalated from a “fleeting idea” into an “obsession,” and on the danger of unchecked access to these tools without meaningful intervention points

Key Quote: “I think 717 is a fine quantification... to communicate how frequently and often he was doing it. Twice a day, basically.” — RollerGator

Key Quote: “I mean, I saw a shiny thing, teasing and all that... I knew that when I put that into the system, I was like, fuck.” — Officer Lamar Roman, quoted from body-camera footage

Key Quote: “Listen, we’ve had deputies misuse databases. We told them over and over again, that’s not what it’s for. You see a hot chick, you don’t look them up in the database. That’s not what it’s for.” — Detective Jenna Mueller, quoted from body-camera footage

Key Quote: “It’s called mass surveillance. Put your focus on the M.” — Alex, reacting to RollerGator’s line about not using “government surveillance databases” to surveil someone

Key Quote: “When it goes from like a fleeting idea to an obsession, it gets really fucking creepy. And the idea that people have access to this... with almost no ability to... intervene before it gets out of hand is unpleasant to think about.” — Alex

Notable Detail: Mueller told Roman during his own arrest interview that “in life, time is relative, and you know this will be a speed bump in a few years” — a level of camaraderie RollerGator and Alex contrast sharply with how the victim was warned not to post about the incident on social media until the investigation concluded.

Meet the Flockers, Part 2: CNN in Minneapolis, “No Mark,” and What “AI” Actually Means Here (01:26:22 - 01:42:25)

Main Topic: A Protest Movement, a Masked Vigilante, and a Semantics Fight Over the Word “AI”

CNN covers a large anti-Flock protest in downtown Minneapolis and profiles a masked vigilante who goes by “No Mark,” whose videos of himself destroying Flock cameras have racked up millions of views; Winona, Minnesota police separately announce that all of the town’s Flock cameras have been stolen or cut down, and camera vandalism has now been reported in more than 33 states

Interviewed activists argue license-plate cameras are disproportionately powerful compared to their crime-solving value and that searches require no warrant

RollerGator connects the sudden intensity of anti-Flock activism to the earlier Minnesota “ICE Watch” phenomenon, arguing that loosely organized online activist networks are not single-issue and can be redirected by their organizers toward new targets (from anti-ICE to anti-data-center to anti-Flock) regardless of the underlying merits of any individual cause

Alex zeroes in on CNN’s use of the word “AI” to describe the cameras, arguing it’s technically true (license-plate character recognition is a form of machine learning) but deliberately evokes an inaccurate mental image of generative AI systems like ChatGPT or Claude in the listener’s mind

The two riff on a related media pattern with a Moderna cancer-treatment story that got mislabeled online as an “AI” breakthrough despite the underlying trial having nothing to do with generative AI

Key Quote: “We’re in downtown Minneapolis, where hundreds of people have come out to protest against Flock.” / “Fuck Flock cameras, bro! I hate those things.” — from the CNN segment played on air

Key Quote: “These are not uni-purpose organizations, that they are meant to be taken to whatever direction the authors want it to go, where the anti-ICE people were then being propagandized to be anti-data center and anti-flock.” — RollerGator

Key Quote: “The term AI does not have any useful meaning in that case... the word AI right now has connotations about a certain class of people, a certain class of companies, a certain class of capabilities... I’m very fine-tuned to spot a use of a keyword that is technically correct, but the listener... will make an incorrect connection.” — Alex

Key Quote: “Historically speaking, AI is what is doing the optical character reading. It is trying to look in that photograph for something that matches characters on a license plate... That is wholly different from AI that we are imagining in the generative sense.” — RollerGator, explaining the technical history of license-plate recognition

Notable Detail: Alex points to the Moderna story as a live example of the same dynamic: “Somehow that became an AI story... if you hate data centers, you hate life and you want to die of cancer,” despite the treatment’s underlying science predating the current AI boom entirely.

Meet the Flockers, Part 3: Flock CEO Garrett Langley’s All-In Podcast Defense (01:42:25 - 02:24:11)

Main Topic: A Friendly Interview That the Hosts Argue Undermines Itself Line by Line

Jason (a well-known angel investor and All-In Podcast personality) interviews Flock CEO Garrett Langley in what RollerGator characterizes as “somewhat of a PR piece” — a friendly platform rather than a hard-pressed interview

Langley says the company has always treated retained data as “a liability, not an asset,” and describes recently shifting the default retention period from 30 days to 7 days, while still arguing that longer retention solves more crimes, including the hardest cases (undiscovered homicides, delayed rape reports)

RollerGator flags the direct contradiction: Langley calls data a liability while simultaneously arguing that more of it makes the product more effective — “so what exactly, who’s it a liability for in his mind?”

Alex notes that Langley’s “7-day default” is largely symbolic since states like New Jersey mandate 5-year retention by law, meaning the company’s messaging about empowering local democratic control is undercut by the fact that state law, not the dropdown menu, often decides the outcome

Langley says he only recently “got to the bottom of” why some people distrust Flock, after a woman told him she simply doesn’t trust police at all; RollerGator and Alex treat this as an absurd, willfully naive framing given the scale of public distrust in policing that followed the events of 2020

Alex spots a framed quote visible in Langley’s office background reading “snitching-ass startup raises $10 million to privatize the surveillance state” — which he argues undercuts the entire defensive tone of the interview

Langley describes a new internal “Audit Assistance” tool built to automatically flag abnormal search patterns, after realizing manual audit-log review doesn’t scale at large police departments; the hosts note that only about a dozen abuse cases were caught by the company over eight years, versus the 50+ found separately by the Washington Post

Alex closes with a broader point that distrust of unchecked power is the foundational premise of constitutional government, not a novel discovery, and both hosts suggest concrete reforms like requiring a judicial warrant for searches beyond the initial retention window

Key Quote: “We’ve always said this data is a liability, not an asset. You should have a set retention period... if you hold this for 30 days, it’s going to be pretty effective. And if you hold it for a year, it’d be more effective.” — Garrett Langley, Flock CEO

Key Quote: “He just said, we’ve always taken the position that this data is a liability, not an asset, and then goes on to explain how the longer you retain it, obviously the better you’re going to be able to solve crimes with it. So what exactly? Who’s it a liability for in his mind?” — RollerGator

Key Quote: “The word, the magic word he said was 7-day defaults... whoever is in control of that dropdown effectively could set it to 5 years, or who knows, maybe 20, maybe forever.” — Alex

Key Quote: “You are now confusing the issue. If you want to say that your company is trying to help steer the customer into better default settings... and then immediately say, but guess what, it doesn’t actually matter because all of the states that we’re talking about here have these policies... we just want to use statements right now so that you stop blaming us.” — RollerGator

Key Quote: “I don’t trust people in general. It’s not even about elected politicians or police officers or startup founders... This is why we have constitutions. This is why we don’t just get a guy to run the place and say, hey, do a good job.” — Alex

Key Quote: “Snitching-ass startup raises $10 million to privatize the surveillance state.” — the framed headline visible in Garrett Langley’s office background, spotted by Alex mid-interview

Hosts’ Analysis: RollerGator and Alex agree Langley likely isn’t ill-intentioned personally, but argue the interview reveals a founder defending his “baby” reflexively rather than grappling honestly with the tradeoffs — repeatedly reframing privacy complaints as a matter of “efficacy” the company can dial up or down, rather than acknowledging any legitimate downside to the product itself.

Burritogate Revisited: Why Beef Got Expensive, and Trump’s 90-Day Tariff Reprieve (02:24:11 - 02:40:53)

Main Topic: A 75-Year-Low Cattle Herd, an “Impossibility Triangle,” and a Beef Import Announcement Nobody Likes

RollerGator recaps his prior “Burritogate” argument that populist economic pressure — from both the Trump and Mamdani wings of politics — leads to bad policy when the public demands government “fix” prices it doesn’t understand

An NPR article is read explaining the US cattle herd is at its lowest level since 1951 (86.2 million head), driven by drought, rising costs, industry consolidation (just four companies handle over 80% of US cattle processing), an aging farmer population (median age 58), and a New World screwworm outbreak that led Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to block cattle imports from Mexico, which had supplied 62% of US cattle imports

Trump responds by allowing 300,000 metric tons of tariff-free beef imports for 90 days; the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association calls the move “political theater” that is “100% about the 74 days between now and midterm elections” rather than genuine relief, warning it undermines producers’ confidence to rebuild herds

RollerGator lays out what he calls an “impossibility triangle”: tariffs and quotas are either net-negative price distortions that should be removed, or beneficial protections that should be kept — there is no coherent version of the policy that makes sense as a temporary 90-day toggle

Alex jokes that Trump personally making these granular economic calculations should be reassuring

Key Quote: “Domestic producers had 86.2 million head of cattle on the first day of this year... the lowest number since 1951.” — from the NPR article read on air

Key Quote: “Today’s announcement is not about helping producers... It’s 100% about the 74 days between now and midterm elections.” — National Cattlemen’s Beef Association statement, read on air

Key Quote: “Either those tariffs are participating in the rising costs and are negatives that we should not have, or they are things that are helping us prosper and we should keep. But there is no situation where it is just a 90-day problem... It is not a 90-day idea.” — RollerGator

Key Quote: “I want you to feel better knowing that the person making all these minute calculations is Donald Trump.” / “Oh, good. That’s... that’s reassuring.” / “Yeah, so it’s fine. He’s got it. Trust the plan, bro.” — Alex and RollerGator

Elizabeth Warren’s Dynamic-Pricing Meltdown and RFK Jr.’s $5-Meal Cooking Show (02:40:53 - 02:55:28)

Main Topic: Two Competing Claims to Economic Authority, Both Torn Apart on Air

Senator Elizabeth Warren tweets a warning about “dynamic pricing,” writing that companies changing prices in real time — citing ice cream getting more expensive when it’s hot, or tea bags when it’s cold — is “a way for giant companies to squeeze you even more”

RollerGator awards Warren “the dumbest economic take this week”; Alex says he “lost my shit” reading it, explaining that dynamic pricing is what prevents stores from running out of stock when demand spikes, and comparing surge-pricing models like Uber’s to a form of market-based progressive redistribution — “properly Marxist,” in his words, that a self-described economist should presumably favor rather than oppose

RollerGator jokingly reconstructs a theory that Warren’s complaint originated from being frustrated by a fluctuating mutual-fund purchase price

The show turns to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s new cooking-and-homemaking reality show, styled after Rachael Ray, which CNN fact-checks for claiming 5−per−mealingredientcosts;CNNfindsaclaimed5−per−mealingredientcosts;CNNfindsaclaimed8.99 pound-and-a-half of salmon actually costs over $24 at the store

RollerGator pushes back on CNN’s own numbers in real time, noting 8.99/lbisaplausiblepriceatadiscountgrocer,andthatCNN′s8.99/lbisaplausiblepriceatadiscountgrocer,andthatCNN′s24 figure implies buying unusually expensive salmon; both hosts conclude neither outlet’s numbers can be trusted

CNN’s fact-check is further criticized for pricing whole packages (a whole onion, a whole jar of mayonnaise) rather than the fractional amount RFK’s recipe actually used, which RollerGator calls a bad-faith “gotcha”

RollerGator ties the segment back to the astrology discussion, declaring the state of public economic discourse “the forensic astrology” of the news cycle, and references the Eric Weinstein-era concept of a societal “sense-making problem” as having only worsened

Key Quote: “We should all be worried about dynamic pricing. That’s when companies change their prices in real time. If it’s hot out, the cost of ice cream could go up. If it’s cold, tea bags could go up. It’s a way for giant companies to squeeze you even more.” — Senator Elizabeth Warren, in the tweet read on air

Key Quote: “This dynamic pricing thing, just, I lost my shit. I lost my shit when I read this tweet.” — Alex

Key Quote: “Technically, it’s the progressive taxation of the free market. It’s exactly that they wish they could do at the government level... It’s properly Marxist, is what it is. And apparently Elizabeth Warren is against it.” — Alex

Key Quote: “$8.99 a pound for salmon is something you could potentially get at a place like Aldi... If they’re paying $24 for a pound and a half, they are buying some insanely high-priced fucking salmon.” — RollerGator, fact-checking CNN’s own fact-check

Key Quote: “Alex, I’m just imagining that everyone at fucking CNN goes and buys an entire thing of mayonnaise, uses two tablespoons, and throws the mayonnaise out immediately.” — RollerGator

Key Quote: “Everyone down the chain is apparently retarded. Like, there isn’t a single... this might as well be the forensic astrology when it comes to trying to figure things out.” — RollerGator

A New US-Canada Trade War, an Iran Tangent, and Bitcoin’s Post-Cramer Surge (02:55:28 - 03:10:38)

Main Topic: Tariffs, Sanctions Aimed at China, and the Market’s Reaction to Jim Cramer

ABC’s Stephen Portnoy reports Trump has imposed a 50% tariff on Canadian goods (from building materials to hockey sticks), with Canada retaliating dollar-for-dollar after walking out of talks; the Trump administration cites Canadian dairy-market protections and a ban on US alcohol sales; the segment separately notes Trump-backed primary candidates have recently lost races in Michigan, Tennessee, Minnesota, Florida, and Wyoming

RollerGator questions the logic of escalating a trade war while acknowledging tariffs raise consumer prices during an affordability crisis; Alex explains it likely connects to a broader Trump executive push to sanction any country trading with Iran, with China (Iran’s largest trading partner) as the real target and Canada as comparatively minor collateral damage ahead of the midterms

The show reads an article noting Bitcoin surged past $78,000 roughly three weeks after Jim Cramer said on air he was selling his position, citing quantum-computing risk warnings from IBM CEO Arvind Krishna; no outlet has independently verified Cramer actually completed the sale, and he was separately caught telling a caller to buy Bitcoin directly rather than derivative products like Bitmine Immersion Technologies

The show then reads a Forbes piece connecting Elon Musk’s long-standing warnings about US fiscal “bankruptcy” and a “hopeless” dollar to Ray Dalio’s public prediction of a debt crisis within roughly three years, as US federal debt passes $40 trillion and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expands bond buybacks to manage borrowing costs despite GDP growth missing expectations

RollerGator and Alex riff darkly through a list of supposedly “safe” countries to park assets in (New Zealand, Japan, Germany, Mexico, Canada, China, Russia, Madagascar, Venezuela, Cuba), concluding every option has serious problems

Alex makes a more serious structural point: AI companies raising enormous amounts of capital are now directly competing with US Treasury bonds for investor dollars, which threatens to push interest rates higher even as officials promise the country will “grow its way out” of the debt

Key Quote: “We cannot accept what they’ve offered and we will not give what they’ve asked... We’re going to hit back.” — Canada’s Prime Minister, quoted in the ABC segment

Key Quote: “3 to 4 years? David, you know when 3, 4 years is going to happen? Like tomorrow.” — Jim Cramer, reacting to a quantum-computing risk warning about Bitcoin, quoted from the CNBC clip read on air

Key Quote: “Bitcoin went up $20,000... and now he’s recommending we buy it. So, it could be a dead cat bounce, Alex.” — RollerGator

Key Quote: “My guess, which I suppose will be a bad one, is that a debt crisis will come in 3 years, give or take 2.” — Ray Dalio, quoted from his X post read on air

Key Quote: “As the US becomes more and more entangled in weird situations... the interest on the debt has exceeded military spending... trust in the dollar is decreasing. Both Bitcoin and gold are going to start looking a lot more attractive.” — Alex

Notable Detail: Alex points out that the very reasoning officials use to reassure the public — that AI-driven growth will resolve the debt — implies a shortfall of capital for Treasury bonds as investor money chases AI companies instead, which would push borrowing costs higher rather than lower.

Meta’s Nudify Ads for Female Politicians (03:10:38 - 03:15:38)

Main Topic: A Wired Investigation Into AI Deepfake Porn Advertising on Meta’s Platforms

Wired reports Meta ran ads for an app called Chromixx, billed as an “AI image styler” but marketed with lines like “all the characters are real people,” which let paying users generate deepfaked pornographic content, including scenarios depicting a woman resembling “a prominent female US politician” in front of American flags before cutting to explicit footage

The app was briefly available on Apple’s App Store before removal requests; San Francisco’s city attorney had already sent Apple a cease-and-desist letter earlier in the summer over 13 similar apps

Meta says the ads (32 total, targeted exclusively at male users, running 5-46 hours each) were removed after Wired’s inquiry, and that most received 10 or fewer impressions

RollerGator explains why those low impression counts likely dramatically understate real reach: bad actors typically run the same campaign across many duplicate accounts with randomized names, making true totals impossible for outside investigators to reconstruct

The two riff darkly on how narrow the actual “market” for nudifying specific female politicians would be compared to general non-consensual deepfake demand

Key Quote: “All the characters are real people.” — voiceover from the Chromixx ad, quoted in the Wired report read on air

Key Quote: “It is actually not possible for companies like Wired or anyone doing an investigation to get a real quantification out, because one of the strategies... is to open up a plethora of accounts that do the advertising for these things.” — RollerGator

Key Quote: “While I have not myself run a porn website or looked at their analytics, my sense is that you probably don’t wanna know what people are looking for, in general... Every time Pornhub releases their annual state-by-state top search category, at least some state notifies me of a category I never even knew existed.” — Alex

Traces of AI Dystopia: A Middle School Agenda’s Garbled AI Map, and Sign-Off (03:15:38 - 03:23:03)

Main Topic: A Louisville School District’s AI-Generated Student Agenda Gets Basic Facts Wrong

A Louisville TV report details a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) middle school agenda book, distributed to students at a $10 instructional fee, riddled with AI-generated errors: a US map labeling Kentucky “Vanecky,” Louisiana “Lukong,” Alabama “Alatome,” Illinois “Vitois,” South Carolina “Soorth Quanto,” and Arizona “Arizone,” a garbled Tennessee spelling, an invented extra planet called “Mark,” a garbled periodic table, and a moon-phase chart mislabeling “waning crescent” as “waning crescane”

Parent Stacy Morris’s son told her, “Mom, did you know that we live in Vanecky?” prompting her to review the agenda and email the school; the principal did not respond for nearly a week, and it took a district-wide email before teachers were instructed to have students rip out the affected pages (19-36)

Morris says the episode damaged her trust in the district: “You’re making us pay for something that you used AI for. That’s kind of silly in my opinion”

RollerGator jokes about Elon Musk and SpaceX’s plans to colonize the newly discovered planet “Mark,” referencing Musk’s old “occupy Mars” shirt

Alex offers a technical explanation for the error, noting that older, non-multimodal image-generation models produced letter-like but semantically meaningless text because they weren’t encoding actual linguistic content, whereas current multimodal models increasingly render real, readable text — meaning this specific category of hallucination is “on a receding trend”

Alex nonetheless raises a broader concern: as AI-generated text volume increases dramatically, humans’ ability to catch and verify errors won’t scale with it, invoking Elon Musk’s prediction that most future text people encounter will be AI-generated and joking that “we’re gonna need a human detector, not an AI detector”

RollerGator says he’ll save the remaining, “meatier” Traces of AI Dystopia stories for next week, and the two close with their usual sign-off

Key Quote: “Mom, did you know that we live in Vanecky?” — quoted by parent Stacy Morris, describing her son’s reaction to the agenda, in the news clip read on air

Key Quote: “We have to pay a $10 instructional fee every year in order to get this agenda. So you’re making us pay for something that you used AI for. That’s kind of silly in my opinion.” — Stacy Morris, quoted in the news clip

Key Quote: “So, Alex, do you have any information on whether Elon Musk, through SpaceX, intends to land humans on Mark?... Didn’t he have a t-shirt saying something like, I’ll kill Pi Mark or something?” — RollerGator

Key Quote: “You want traces of AI? It’s the inverse Turing [test]... You’ll usually figure it out because they will be doing the kind of mistakes that AIs don’t make.” — Alex

Key Quote: “I’m gonna wish you a very, very dumb week. Everyone out there, have a wonderfully dumb week, and we will see you next time.” — RollerGator, closing the show

Notable Detail: RollerGator explicitly holds back the remainder of this week’s AI-dystopia stories for the following episode, describing them as “a little bit meatier and deserve discussion” — a rare moment of the show ending with material still on the stack, in contrast to how thoroughly the rest of the episode’s list got covered.

Overall Structure and Flow

This episode runs noticeably more crime- and courtroom-heavy in its front half than a typical “This Dum Week” news roundup, stacking six distinct true-crime or legal stories (Philadelphia’s masked stalker, the Penn State cocaine ring, the Bessent assassination plot, the Bhopal testicle murder, the Harvard morgue scandal, and the Carmelo Anthony ruling) before the show even reaches its first genuinely comedic set piece: the Lindsay Clancy “forensic astrology” phenomenon, which functions as this week’s equivalent of a “Brand New Stupid Idea” segment even though it isn’t formally labeled as one. From there, “Meet the Flockers” returns as a confirmed recurring beat, but this week it dramatically expands in scope and runtime compared to a typical outing — running well over an hour across three parts, anchored not by a single news story but by a genuine journalistic set piece (the Flock CEO’s All-In Podcast interview) that the hosts dissect almost line-by-line, treating a friendly PR interview as a richer source of material than an adversarial one because of the contradictions it inadvertently surfaces.

The back third returns to the show’s now-familiar deep interest in monetary and fiscal mechanics — cattle-herd economics, tariff policy, dynamic pricing, Bitcoin, and sovereign debt all get threaded into a single continuous argument about the gap between how politicians and pundits talk about prices and how markets actually work. The through-line RollerGator draws explicitly, tying the RFK Jr. salmon fact-check back to the astrology segment (”this might as well be the forensic astrology”), signals how tightly structured the episode’s apparent digressions actually are underneath the banter. The AI-dystopia closer is unusually short for this show, consisting of a single story rather than the show’s more typical multi-story survey, with RollerGator explicitly banking the remaining material for the following week — suggesting this was simply an unusually dense episode that ran out of runtime before it ran out of list.